Alcohol - More young binge drinkers treated again

Once again, more children and young people from Thuringia have ended up in hospital due to alcohol poisoning. 505 girls and boys under the age of 20 living in Thuringia were treated in hospitals in 2022 as a result of alcohol intoxication - compared to 457 in the previous year, according to figures from the State Statistical Office. In the coronavirus year 2020, 413 children and young people were hospitalized due to alcohol intoxication. In 2019, before the pandemic, the figure was 626.

"The current increase shows us that we must consistently continue our efforts in alcohol prevention," said Marcus Kaiser, regional head of DAK-Gesundheit in Thuringia. That is why the health insurance company wants to continue its "colorful instead of blue" campaign in the coming year. With this campaign, the DAK wants to educate schools about excessive alcohol consumption, in which young people drink to the point of dangerous intoxication within a few hours. The best poster ideas from 12 to 17-year-olds on the subject of binge drinking will be sought and rewarded with cash prizes totaling around 12,000 euros.

In recent years, boys have been treated much more frequently in clinics for alcohol poisoning. However, according to the data, the gap between the sexes narrowed in 2022: 293 boys and 212 girls were affected. In the previous year, the ratio was still 282 to 175.

According to the Federal Ministry of Health, alcohol intoxication primarily affects brain function. "Staggering and slurring of speech are clear signs of intoxication. If unconsciousness occurs, you should not hesitate to call an ambulance. Adolescents and young adults often get alcohol poisoning if they drink large amounts of alcohol in a short period of time.

