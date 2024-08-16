- More work in the construction industry

The housing crisis is being felt by the construction industry in the Southwest. The number of masonry and concrete construction businesses decreased by six percent in the first half of the year to 3,848 companies, according to the Baden-Württemberg State Crafts Association in Stuttgart. A decrease of three to four percent is typical. The statistics did not record the reason for the business closures.

While one cannot speak of a wave of bankruptcies, the numbers are certainly alarming, said main business manager Peter Haas. After the cabinet decision on the state building code, the state must take further steps to boost housing activity. This includes reducing the real estate transfer tax and increasing public investments in social housing.

Overall, the number of businesses registered with the Baden-Württemberg Chambers of Crafts has increased slightly by 656 businesses or 0.5 percent to 143,225 since the beginning of the year. However, this growth is exclusively in professions without licensing requirements. These are professions that are often practiced as sole proprietorships or in secondary employment, without master requirements and often without training businesses, the association further stated.

