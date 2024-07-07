Sailing and folk festival - More visitors at the start of Warnemünde Week than in 2023

Wind, Sun, Waves and more visitors than last year - the opening weekend of the 86th Warnemünde Week met the expectations of the organizers. The traditional procession parade kicked off the sailing event and folk festival on Saturday.

Approximately 2300 participants passed through the Ostseebad, which was organized by many volunteers and associations, as a speaker stated on Sunday. Three brass bands and an orchestra were present. Additionally, a small mascot parade was offered. "The visitor stream was greater than last year and it's still packed to the brim today", the speaker stated. According to the police, there were no incidents.

Hundreds of thousands of visitors expected

Up to 14th July, Hundreds of thousands of visitors are expected for the Warnemünde Week. Sportingly, the sailing regattas are the highlights. There are 15 regattas for various ship classes, events of the 1st and 2nd Sailing League, and the Sailing Champions League.

15 Regattas with over 400 boats

Over 800 female and male sailors had already registered by early June. Represented are 28 countries from all five continents. The conclusion is provided at the end of the event weekend, 13./14. July, by the Dragon Boat Festival at the southern Old Elbe in Warnemünde.

The 86th Warnemünde Week, a much-anticipated event in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, is set to welcome hundreds of thousands of visitors until the 14th of July, making this year's Warnemünde Week Week a sailing and cultural extravaganza not to be missed in Rostock's Warnemünde. With over 15 regattas scheduled, including events from the 1st and 2nd Sailing League and the Sailing Champions League, sailing enthusiasts from around the world, including 28 countries, are flocking to Warnemünde Week, eager to participate and engage in some exciting leisure time sailing. If you're in Rostock during the opening weekend of Warnemünde Week, don't miss the Warnemünde Week Festival, which promises an array of entertainment, including sailing competitions, a folk festival, and a mascot parade, making for an unforgettable cultural experience that blends leisure time and sailing. As the opening weekend of Warnemünde Week demontrates, this annual Week is not only a time for serious sailing competitions but also a wonderful celebration of culture, as the sailing community comes together to share their passion for sailing with visitors, during the Warnemünde Week Festival in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. If you're in Warnemünde over the 13th and 14th of July, be sure to catch the Dragon Boat Festival, the grand finale of Warnemünde Week, which brings this exciting event to a close with a showcase of traditional dragon boat racing on the southern Old Elbe, marking the end of yet another unforgettable Warnemünde Week in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.

Read also: