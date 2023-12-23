Skip to content
More visitors after modernization of the Nebra Ark

The Nebra Ark Visitor Centre is registering rising visitor numbers following its modernization. Thanks to new technology and software, the planetarium show is the public's favorite.

Around 35,500 people are expected to visit Nebra Ark by the end of the year. The visitor center in the Burgenland district reopened on 21 June 2023 after nine months of modernization. "In the comparable period in 2021, around 33,770 people came to Nebra Ark from July 1 to December 31," said Bettina Pfaff, director of the center near the site where the Sky Disc was found, to the German Press Agency. "We hope that the completed expansion of the facility will keep visitor numbers at this high level."

Two new projectors and modern software enable a high-resolution planetarium show, which has become a favorite among visitors. "The walk-in installation of the celestial disk as a photo motif is also very popular with guests," said Pfaff. In addition, the entire center is now barrier-free.

The visitor pavilion in the parking lot near Nebra Ark is also due to open at the beginning of 2024. There will be sanitary facilities, parking spaces for bicycles and charging facilities for e-bikes. From the summer, there will also be an outdoor learning and adventure area in the form of a UFO. This will be available for use by schools, for example.

According to Pfaff, five information stations are also being planned, which will be set up at irregular intervals along the route to the site where the Sky Disc was found. They will tell mythical stories between heaven and earth from the region.

Due to its great success, the exhibition "The Nebra Sky Disk - A Virtual Journey" will be on display again for three months in summer 2024, Pfaff announced. "The guided tours from Nebra Ark to the site where the Sky Disc was found on the Mittelberg will remain on offer and are in demand. The art trail between the visitor center and the discovery site, which opened in 2021, has also been well received," said the director.

According to archaeologists, the Nebra Sky Disk is the world's oldest known concrete representation of the cosmos. It has a diameter of 32 centimetres and depicts 32 golden stars, a crescent moon and - depending on the interpretation - a sun or a full moon. The visitor center was opened in 2007 near the site where the more than 3600-year-old Nebra Sky Disk was found.

Nebra Ark Adventure Center

Source: www.stern.de

