Federal Employment Agency - More unemployed in Rhineland-Palatinate

Unemployment in Rhineland-Palatinate rose slightly in December and significantly in 2023 as a whole. 113,100 men and women were unemployed in the last month of the year, 1,700 or 1.5 percent more than four weeks earlier, according to the Regional Directorate of the Federal Employment Agency in Saarbrücken on Wednesday. The unemployment rate was 5.0 percent, compared to 4.9 percent in November and 4.6 percent in December a year ago.

On average, 110,700 people were without a job in 2023 as a whole. That was 8,200 or 8.0 percent more than in the previous year. "The labor market developed less favorably last year than in both previous years," said the head of the regional directorate, Heidrun Schulz. There was an increase in unemployment for almost all groups of people, with a particularly significant rise of around 18 percent for people with a foreign passport. On average over the year, 38,700 people in this group were registered as unemployed, an increase of 5,900.

The increase in youth unemployment was also above average - by 15.8 percent (plus 1400) to around 10,500. There was an increase of 1800 or 4.9 percent to 39,200 in older unemployed people over the age of 50. In contrast, long-term unemployment fell by 2.3 percent or 800 to an annual average of 34,900 people.

Schulz reported that companies' demand for employees had fallen significantly. An annual average of 41,900 vacancies were counted. That was 3900 or 8.5 percent fewer than in 2022.

At more than 1.5 million people, employment subject to social insurance contributions in October was 0.4 percent higher than the previous year's figure. More recent figures are not yet available. Healthcare, social services and public administration were the main contributors to the increase in employment.

Since the beginning of 2023, companies have reported significantly fewer new jobs, said Schulz. In December, this figure was 14.9 percent lower than in the same month last year. In December, a total of 38,500 vacancies were registered, 4900 or 11.4 percent fewer than a year ago. Most jobs were offered in temporary work (7030), trade (4840) and health and social services.

