More unemployed - demand for labor declines

The number of unemployed people in Bavaria rose at the end of the year - which is usual during the winter break. However, there was also a seasonally adjusted increase, as the Bavarian Regional Directorate of the Federal Employment Agency announced in Nuremberg on Wednesday. According to the latest statistics, 262,898 people were out of work in December - 3.4 percent more than in November. The unemployment rate increased by 0.1 percentage points to 3.4 percent. According to experts, 2024 could be another challenging year.

Since September 2023, the regional directorate has observed a continuous rise in unemployment in Bavaria compared to the same month in the previous year: In December, it was 11 percent more than a year ago. The seasonally adjusted figures also reflected this rising trend, it said. As a result, 0.5 percent more people were registered as unemployed in December compared to the previous month.

"The rise in unemployment must continue to be attributed to the weak economy," said Ralf Holtzwart, head of the regional directorate. Companies are unsettled, which is confirmed by a recent survey by the German Economic Institute. Companies are therefore hiring more hesitantly despite demographic change and a shortage of skilled workers.

In 2023 as a whole, companies registered just under 302,000 vacancies with the regional directorate, around a tenth fewer than in the same period last year. Employment growth also slowed down: according to the latest extrapolated data, almost 5.992 million people in Bavaria were in employment subject to social security contributions in October 2023.

Nevertheless, there have never been more people in employment in Bavaria than last year, according to Bavaria's Minister of Labor Ulrike Scharf (CSU). The sluggish economy has left its mark on the Bavarian labor market. "However, in view of the enormous challenges in 2023, not least the ongoing war of aggression against Ukraine by Russia in violation of international law, Bavaria's labor market has proven to be extremely robust."

However, a robust labor market is not a sure-fire success, said Bertram Brossardt, Managing Director of the Bavarian Industry Association. "The traffic light government absolutely must promote our business location more intensively." The German Trade Union Confederation also believes that the state government has a duty to ensure growth and employment through more investment.

