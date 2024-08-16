- More Ukrainian workers in MV

The number of socially insured Ukrainian women and men in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern has increased within a year. According to information from the North Regional Directorate, there were an estimated 4,200 socially insured Ukrainians in May - 880 or 26.5 percent more than in the previous year. The number of Ukrainian nationals registered as unemployed was given by the authority as 8,830 in July, compared to 8,300 a year ago.

As shown in the latest statistics from the Federal Employment Agency, the employment rate of employable Ukrainian nationals in MV has increased recently. In May last year, it was 19.6 percent, but in the last May, it was 23.5 percent. This puts MV in the upper range of federal states. Bavaria has 28 percent, and Berlin has 25.1 percent.

According to information from the Schwerin Ministry of the Interior, there were 28,396 Ukrainians in MV as of June 30, including 11,188 males and 17,208 females. This was 5.5 percent more than in June of the previous year (26,822).

The increase in employment among Ukrainians is also due to the demand for labor and skilled workers in MV companies, which is visible through the advertised job offers, a spokesman for the Regional Directorate said. Currently, there are a total of 16,500 socially insured jobs available in MV.

Many companies are hiring Ukrainian applicants who are eager to work, even if they do not yet have sufficient language skills, the desired professional knowledge, or necessary experience in the respective field. They are hired because they are professionally qualified alongside and within the work process, can attend a language course, and receive further assistance in the company. The goal is always to enable long-term employment, the spokesman emphasized.

Ukrainian refugees are allowed to work here. According to information from the Federal Ministry of Labor, around 187,000 Ukrainian refugees have been placed in socially insured employment nationwide. They are entitled to unemployment benefit in the usual way if they have no or only a low income.

War refugees from the country attacked by Russia can receive basic security benefits (formerly Hartz IV, now unemployment benefit) instead of the lower benefits under the Asylum Seekers' Benefits Act since June 2022. This was agreed upon by the federal and state governments at the time. Among other reasons, the change was justified by the fact that refugees from Ukraine have a direct claim to a residence permit and do not have to wait for a decision like asylum seekers.

