More trainees in the Bavarian skilled trades

Sausages are hung on a bar in a butcher's shop before being cooked. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

This year, 27,800 people have started an apprenticeship in the Bavarian skilled trades sector - one percent more than last year. Around 7,000 apprenticeship contracts have been added since the start of the training year in September. "That shows: It is possible to start an apprenticeship at any time," said the President of the Bavarian Association of Skilled Crafts, Franz Xaver Peteranderl, on Friday.

This year, the most sought-after apprenticeships for new trainees are in motor vehicle mechatronics, electronics and plant mechanics for sanitary, heating and air-conditioning technology. The skilled trades provide training in around 130 professions. Peteranderl said: "With a completed apprenticeship and subsequent further training, all doors are open. In the coming years, around 22,000 skilled trades companies in Bavaria will need a new boss."

