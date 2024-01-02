More than one million new solar systems were installed in Germany last year

Last year, more than one million new solar systems were installed in Germany to generate electricity or heat. This is more than ever before, according to the German Solar Industry Association (BSW) on Tuesday. Around a quarter (270,000) of these were plug-in solar devices, so-called balcony power plants. This was more than a fourfold increase compared to the previous year.

The share of balcony power plants in the total newly installed solar capacity was rather low: it amounted to just under two percent of the total newly installed photovoltaic capacity in Germany in 2023, according to the BSW. According to the report, systems with a total peak output of 14 million kilowatt hours were newly commissioned on roofs and open spaces. Around half of this newly installed capacity was on private homes.

According to the BSW, there are now around 3.7 million photovoltaic systems installed in Germany. They produced 62 billion kilowatt hours last year, covering around twelve percent of German electricity consumption. The 14 billion kilowatt hours of capacity that were newly installed in 2023 represent an increase of 85% compared to 2022, according to the data.

The association is also expecting high demand for solar systems this year. According to a representative survey conducted by the opinion research institute Yougov on behalf of the BSW, 69% of residential property owners who have suitable roof space can imagine installing a solar system on their roof. According to the survey, 16 percent are already planning to do so in the next twelve months.

Source: www.ntv.de