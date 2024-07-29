More than one in ten ICEs in Switzerland may not continue due to delay

On the ICE route from Munich to Zurich, reportedly, 60 out of 545 journeys had to be prematurely terminated in the first quarter (eleven percent). In the entire year 2022, it was only 1.2 percent, and in 2023, it was 2.1 percent. In these years, external causes such as weather and accidents were primarily responsible. However, in the first quarter of 2024, infrastructure problems accounted for 75 percent of the premature terminations, as stated by the Transport Ministry.

On the route from Freiburg to Basel, the proportion of ICE trains that had to stop at the Swiss border station of Badischen Bahnhof in Basel was already quite high in the years 2022 and 2023, with over nine percent in each year. In the first quarter of 2024, it increased further to 12.4 percent. Out of 2028 ICE trains, 252 did not reach their destination station Basel SBB. The increase, according to the statements, is mainly due to the GDL strikes.

Trains of the Swiss Railway have a very high punctuality rate. To prevent delays of German trains from affecting the Swiss network, significantly late German trains are consistently stopped at the border and have to turn back. "Other countries are already quite afraid of the risk of taking unpunctuality from Germany", explained the Green politician Gastel.

