More than half of Germans are in favor of reintroducing compulsory military service

According to a survey, more than half of Germans are in favor of the reintroduction of compulsory military service in view of the security policy challenges. According to a report published by Focus magazine on Thursday, 52% of respondents were in favor of this, while 32% were against it. According to the survey by the Insa Institute, the approval rating increases with the age of the respondents.

According to the report, 49 percent of 18 to 29-year-olds were against compulsory military service. Older citizens, on the other hand, were between 62 and 65 percent in favor. Insa surveyed 1000 citizens on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Shortly before Christmas, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) had suggested compulsory military service based on the "Swedish model". There, all young men and women are conscripted, but only some of them end up doing their basic military service. Other politicians were also open to the idea of reintroducing compulsory military service.

The application of compulsory military service was suspended in Germany in mid-2011. However, the legal basis for this still exists.

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de