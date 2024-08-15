More than half of families in Germany live in their own home

More than half of families in Germany live in owner-occupied housing. Among couples with children, the proportion of homeowners was 62% as of May 15, 2022, according to the current census. For all families, the proportion was 57%.

The Federal Statistical Office defines a family as couples, regardless of whether they have children, and single parents with children. There are 12.4 million such households in Germany.

Comparing the federal states, there are significant differences: "Couples with children were particularly likely to live in their own homes in Saarland (74%) and least likely in Berlin (25%)", the statisticians explained. Almost universally, the higher the population density, the lower the homeownership rate.

This also generally applies when looking at living space: the denser the population, the smaller the average apartment size. However, there is a clear east-west divide according to the census. The proportion of families living in apartments between 40 and 59 square meters is significantly higher in the eastern states than in the western states. Nationwide, 7% of families live in apartments of this size.

The majority of families - 38% - live in apartments between 60 and 99 square meters. 30% live in apartments between 100 and 139 square meters. 140 to 159 square meters was available to every tenth family.

In light of the census data, many families in Saarland evidently prioritize home ownership, with 74% of couples with children living in their own homes. Conversely, home ownership in Berlin is less prevalent, with only 25% of such families owning their homes.

