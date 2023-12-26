Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsbrandenburgsocialpotsdamministry of social affairs

More than 700,000 euros from lottery funds for social projects

The Brandenburg Ministry of Social Affairs has approved more than 700,000 euros from lottery funds for charitable projects this year. A total amount of exactly 710,348.75 euros was approved for 60 projects, the ministry announced in a statement on Tuesday.

 and  Anthony Ross
1 min read
Lotto balls lying on a lottery ticket. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Lotto balls lying on a lottery ticket. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Promotion - More than 700,000 euros from lottery funds for social projects

The Brandenburg Ministry of Social Affairs has approved more than 700,000 euros from lottery funds for charitable projects this year. A total sum of exactly 710,348.75 euros was approved for 60 projects, the ministry announced in a summary on Tuesday.

For example, the Friends of the Ernst von Bergmann Hospital in Potsdam received 60,000 euros for aid shipments of medicines and medical products to the Ukraine. The Potsdam Oberlin Association received 32,000 euros for a guidance system tailored to autistic people on the hospital campus and the Volkssolidarität Frankfurt (Oder) received 20,000 euros to purchase a deep-freeze cell for the Frankfurt food bank. The international film festival "della Awards 2023" for deaf filmmakers in Potsdam was supported with 23,000 euros.

In Brandenburg, the lottery is linked to a contribution to the common good. These lottery funds are used to support social, humanitarian, cultural and sporting projects for which there is no other funding from the state.

Application for lottery funds press release

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Raindrops collect on a windshield. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Only a short break in the rain in NRW

The continuous rain takes a short break in NRW, but it doesn't stay completely dry. And showers and thunderstorms will increase again towards the weekend. Meteorologist Nils Damke from the German Weather Service said in Essen on Tuesday that the flood situation on the rivers in the state could...

 and  Mark Rodriguez
Members Public
View of the dam wall of the full Okertal reservoir. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Oker dam full: Braunschweig expects flood wave

The Oker dam in the Harz Mountains has reached its maximum capacity. More water is now being released into the Oker via the overflow of the dam wall, the Braunschweig city administration announced on Tuesday. Instead of 16 cubic meters per second, 30 cubic meters per second are now flowing into...

 and  Yaroslav Smith
Members Public
View of the relief polder in front of the Leda barrage in Leer. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Flood situation in Leer district eases

According to the fire department, the flood situation in the Leer district has eased somewhat. "The safety measures on the dyke worked during the night and were successful," the Leer district fire department announced on Facebook on Tuesday morning. Evacuations were not necessary. The water...

 and  Vladimir Milov
Members Public

Latest

Raindrops collect on a windshield. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Only a short break in the rain in NRW

The continuous rain takes a short break in NRW, but it doesn't stay completely dry. And showers and thunderstorms will increase again towards the weekend. Meteorologist Nils Damke from the German Weather Service said in Essen on Tuesday that the flood situation on the rivers in the state could...

 and  Mark Rodriguez
Members Public
View of the dam wall of the full Okertal reservoir. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Oker dam full: Braunschweig expects flood wave

The Oker dam in the Harz Mountains has reached its maximum capacity. More water is now being released into the Oker via the overflow of the dam wall, the Braunschweig city administration announced on Tuesday. Instead of 16 cubic meters per second, 30 cubic meters per second are now flowing into...

 and  Yaroslav Smith
Members Public