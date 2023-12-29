Ministry of the Interior - More than 620 sports facilities benefit from state funding

The state of Hesse has funded the modernization of more than 620 sports facilities and swimming pools in 2023. As announced by the Ministry of the Interior in Wiesbaden, a total of around 26.3 million euros was spent on this. "An important goal of Hesse's sports funding is to create opportunities and incentives for active sports activities for all sections of the population and age groups," explained the ministry. At the beginning of the year, the approximately 7400 sports clubs in the state had more than 2.1 million members.

The "SWIM" swimming pool investment and modernization programme, for example, has reportedly provided ten million euros a year specifically for indoor and outdoor pools since 2019. Local authorities and non-profit sports associations, among others, can apply for funding. This year, 21 projects were supported with around 6 million euros from the SWIM program, the ministry added. Last year, around 4.7 million euros went to 152 projects from the special investment program "Sportland Hessen". This program is aimed in particular at renovating sports facilities for popular sports.

Since March 1, 2023, member clubs and associations of the state sports association that are particularly affected by rising energy prices as a result of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine have been able to apply for compensation. So far, more than 510 sports clubs have received financial support, the ministry announced.

