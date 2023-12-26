Annual balance sheet - More than 5000 fire department operations due to storms in Hesse

The fire departments in Hesse have been called out more than 5,000 times this year during storms. According to the Hessian Ministry of the Interior, 5638 fire department operations in connection with storm-related incidents had been reported to the fire protection supervisory service of the state of Hesse by mid-December.

"In addition, there were a large number of local storm operations in the Hessian municipalities, which were dealt with by the local fire departments and are not subject to an overall statistical survey due to their selective effects," explained a spokesperson for the ministry. There was no case of disaster control in 2023.

The spokesperson explained that Hesse was primarily affected by severe weather fronts with heavy rain and squalls in all parts of the state. The fire departments had to deal with flooded streets, overflowing cellars, fallen trees and covered roofs. Just last week, storm "Zoltan" caused numerous operations in the Rheingau-Taunus and Main-Kinzig districts, among others.

According to the Ministry of the Interior, such events will occur more frequently in the future. "Special damage situations such as heavy rain and flooding, strong winds and storms, drought and forest fires will continue to increase due to climate-related changes and pose new challenges for alarm and deployment planning, equipment and training for firefighters," explained the spokesperson. Regardless of this, Hesse's disaster control is very well positioned. The state will continue to significantly strengthen it and continue the equipment offensive.

Source: www.stern.de