Keel - More than 50 infringements during checks on scooters and bikes

During checks on bicycles and e-scooters in Kiel on Tuesday, police and the municipal public order service recorded a total of 54 violations. At one checkpoint alone, officers recorded nine red light violations, as the police reported on Wednesday. In addition, the officers deployed also issued four warnings for driving on the sidewalk and on the wrong side of the road.

19 cyclists and scooter riders were caught riding through the pedestrian zone outside the permitted times. Another 20 riders crossed the Hörnbrücke replacement bridge despite the ban. The police officers also punished three violations of the Narcotics Act and executed an arrest warrant.

The officers were impressed by the good condition of the majority of the bikes. They only found defects in individual cases. They wrote a complaint against a 49-year-old for insulting the police officers.

