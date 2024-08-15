- More than 50,000 cholera cases in July - vaccine is missing

The deadly disease Cholera remains widely prevalent despite efforts to combat it. In July, nearly 52,000 cases were reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) from 17 countries, a 15% increase from the previous month. There were 223 reported deaths, a 34% increase.

Cholera, a diarrheal infection, is transmitted through contaminated food and water, often through feces. It can be prevented with clean water and sanitation facilities. Without treatment, especially children can die within hours.

Underreporting is high

The Eastern Mediterranean region recorded the most cases by far (around 43,500). This region includes 21 countries from Pakistan through Afghanistan and Iran to Morocco, as well as the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.

Worldwide, there have been over 307,000 reported cases this year by the end of July, with over 700,000 in total in 2023. Reports are often delayed, and underreporting is high due to not all cases being registered, according to WHO.

A critical shortage of vaccines is hindering the fight against the diarrheal infection, says WHO. Since the beginning of 2023, countries have requested 105 million doses, but only 55 million have been produced.

Conflicts, natural disasters, and climate change are the reasons behind the high number of cases. They displace many people who often encounter unhygienic conditions while fleeing.

Only one vaccine manufacturer

The vaccine is produced by a single company, EuBiologicals in South Korea. It has limited production capacity. Additionally, production is only based on orders and payments - meaning if there's not enough money for purchase, production doesn't happen, as explained by vaccine specialist Edina Amponsah-Dacosta in March on the portal "The Conversation".

