More than 50,000 cases of cholera worldwide in July

The deadly disease cholera remains widespread despite efforts to combat it. In July, nearly 52,000 cases were reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) from 17 countries, a 15% increase from the previous month. There were 223 reported deaths, a 34% increase. The intestinal infection is transmitted through contaminated food and water, often by feces. It can be prevented with clean water and sanitation. Untreated, especially in children, it can cause death within hours.

The Eastern Mediterranean region reported the most cases (around 43,500), including countries from Pakistan to Morocco, as well as the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.

Globally, there were over 307,000 reported cases by the end of July, with over 700,000 in total for 2023. Many reports are delayed, and the actual number of cases is likely much higher due to underreporting.

A critical shortage of vaccines is hindering the fight against the intestinal infection, according to the WHO. Since the beginning of 2023, countries have requested 105 million doses, but only 55 million have been produced. Conflicts, natural disasters, and climate change are driving many people from their homes, where they often encounter unhygienic conditions.

The vaccine is produced by a single company, EuBiologicals in South Korea, which has limited production capacity. Production is based on orders and payment, meaning if there's not enough money for purchase, production doesn't happen, as explained by vaccine specialist Edina Amponsah-Dacosta in March on the portal "The Conversation".

