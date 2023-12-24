Internet - More than 40 percent say of themselves: I spend too much time on my cell phone

"Now put down your cell phone " - phrases like this are likely to be uttered millions of times in Germany, especially at Christmas. And perhaps the proverb based on Jesus' Sermon on the Mount "You can see the mote in someone else's eye, but not the beam in your own" often applies. After all, many people are probably using their smartphones too much these days, perhaps even while someone is talking to them, but they are more likely to notice it in others.

However, the realization that one's own cell phone use could be excessive seems to be widespread. This is the result of a representative Yougov survey commissioned by the German Press Agency.

15 percent rate cell phone use as "far too long"

Almost every second adult with a smartphone feels that the time they spend on their cell phone every day is inappropriate. 27% rate their own smartphone use as "too long", 15% even as "far too long" - making a total of 42%. In contrast, 53% say their cell phone time is "appropriate". Only two percent said they would like to spend more time on their smartphone, the rest did not specify.

In an identical survey five years ago (instead of 42 now), only around 32% of respondents described their own time on their cell phone as "too long". A further 63% thought it was "appropriate".

The trend is therefore quite clear as to where behavior has developed between 2018 and 2023.

Among women, 44% now say they spend too long on their cell phones - among men, the figure is 39%.

Younger people in particular struggle with their own behavior

In the various age groups, the trend is that younger people in particular are at odds with their own behavior. Around 60 percent of 18 to 24-year-olds say they spend too much time on their cell phones every day, while the figure for 25 to 34-year-olds is as high as 63 percent. This figure then drops in the age groups.

The figure is 48% for 35 to 44-year-olds, around 44% for 45 to 54-year-olds and just 26% for the over 55s. However, the proportion of people over 55 who do not use a smartphone at all is also the highest.

What people use their cell phones for (or waste their time on, if you want to put it that way) was not explicitly asked this time.

The fact that time can fly by while chatting, playing games, surfing, listening to music and that you can quickly take a wrong turn on the Internet and end up wondering where the time has gone is probably a widespread experience with smartphones.

Physical and mental ailments

The health consequences of too much cell phone use are also a popular topic of conversation these days. These include both physical and psychological ailments.

Cell phone neck occurs because, for example, the head is usually lowered for long periods of time when typing or reading messages, which puts a lot of strain on the neck muscles.

Various strains can also affect the arms and lead to overloading of the shoulders, as well as the wrists and fingers.

The psyche can be affected if, for example, constant availability triggers stress, and concentration and attention can also diminish if visual or acoustic signals such as push notifications are distracting.

Phantom vibration syndrome has also been reported. This is when users feel that their cell phone is vibrating even though this has not happened - or they do not even have the device with them.

Disturber at bedtime

People also often talk about their cell phone as a bedtime disturber. Just answering messages, reading news or replying to emails before going to bed is considered unhealthy.

Problems falling asleep can be the result. It is often recommended to spend the (late) evening offline, i.e. without a cell phone and co.

Looking at your smartphone before going to bed can make it much more difficult to calm down and switch off.

