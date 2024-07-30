More than 40 killed in tribal feud in Pakistan

In Pakistan, at least 42 people have died in a prolonged tribal feud, according to a local hospital. Over 170 have been injured, a hospital spokesman told the German Press Agency.

As reported by the Pakistani newspaper "Dawn", a dispute over a piece of land between two rival tribes erupted last week in the Kurram district of the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The conflict has since spread to neighboring regions. "Dawn" reports a total of 49 deaths.

According to "Dawn", rockets were even used. The hospital spokesman spoke of patients admitted with gunshot wounds. A paramilitary source said a ceasefire was declared on Monday, but the situation remains tense. According to "Dawn", fighting continued in some areas. Locals also protested against the ongoing violence.

The province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is frequently shaken by unrest, with attacks by militant groups having increased in recent times.

The province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is frequently shaken by unrest, with attacks by militant groups having increased in recent times.

