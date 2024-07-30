- More than 35 degrees measured southwest

With a maximum temperature of 35.4°C, today was the hottest day of the year so far. The peak was recorded in Müllheim in the Markgräflerland region, as a meteorologist from the German Weather Service (DWD) in Offenbach reported in the evening based on preliminary data.

The second and third highest temperatures nationwide were also recorded in the far southwest of Baden-Württemberg: It reached up to 34.6°C in Rheinfelden and up to 34.0°C in Wutöschingen-Ofteringen, both located on the border with Switzerland.

Many other regions in the southwest of Germany were also likely to have been quite hot, with temperatures exceeding 30°C throughout the region west of the line from North Rhine-Westphalia to Bavaria, according to the DWD meteorologist.

Heat stress is also expected in the center and south of the country on Wednesday.

Previously, the highest temperature recorded nationwide this year was 35.0°C, measured on June 29 in Kitzingen (Bavaria). In Baden-Württemberg, the highest temperature recorded so far this year was 34.8°C, measured on June 29 at the station in Obersulm-Willsbach east of Heilbronn, as reported by the DWD in Baden-Württemberg.

The DWD also expects widespread high to extreme heat stress over the center and south of Germany on Wednesday. "Heat stress can be dangerous for the human body and can lead to a variety of health problems," the DWD website warns. "Avoid the heat if possible, drink enough water, and keep indoor spaces cool."



