Migration - More than 3000 unaccompanied minors registered in Berlin

Just over 3000 unaccompanied minor refugees (UMF) have been registered in Berlin so far this year. The last time more children and young people were taken into care was in 2015 (around 4,250) and 2022 (around 3,200), according to the Senate Department for Education, Youth and Family Affairs in response to a request from the German Press Agency.

Around one in four minors came from Syria. Unaccompanied minors from Afghanistan made up the second largest proportion of first-time registrations, followed by children and young people from Ukraine, Turkey and Benin. According to the data, only around one in ten arrivals were female, with the vast majority being male.

After their arrival, the minors are taken to special accommodation run by youth welfare organizations. According to the youth welfare authorities, they are looked after there around the clock and are offered German courses, among other things. According to the authority, numerous shelters have been rented or opened for this purpose since last year.

For young people who are not yet assigned to a district and do not yet have a school place, the art laboratory "S27 - Art and Education" has been offering special learning workshops since this summer. "Many are very enthusiastic and want to achieve something quickly in their new environment," Managing Director Barbara Meyer told the German Press Agency. However, some of them are also under pressure. As a rule, they have been on the move for several years and provide for their families back home despite difficult everyday problems, said Meyer. "Even if they are very young boys, they have the burden of sending money home, which they earn somewhere with a small job."

The "Berlin Karussell-Lernwerkstätten" project offers German courses, sports and leisure workshops and creative workshops, among other things. 40 unaccompanied minors take part in the all-day program for six weeks at a time. According to the managing director, the number of participants is set to double next year.

According to Meyer, it is noticeable that the young people have a lot of experience with emergency situations. "Some show the effects of trauma and suffer from concentration problems." Despite their precarious living situation, many are incredibly optimistic when they arrive. "Some bring concrete ideas for a future career with them, which often include skilled trades, but engineering is also often mentioned." Many have already shown amazing manual skills.

