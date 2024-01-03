Education - More than 2000 training contracts in the skilled trades

The skilled trades sector in the Chemnitz region concluded training contracts last year. Although this is a slight decrease of 1.3% compared to the previous year, it is higher than the figure before the coronavirus pandemic, the Chemnitz Chamber of Skilled Crafts announced on Wednesday. Compared to 2019, there was an increase of 3 percent.

The most common training occupations were motor vehicle mechatronics technician, electronics technician, plant mechanic for sanitary, heating and air conditioning technology, carpenter and painter and varnisher. In total, training contracts were concluded in 102 occupations. Of these, 163 companies provided training for the first time. More than 200 high school graduates also signed apprenticeship contracts in the region's skilled trades. There are currently more than 400 offers in the online apprenticeship exchange.

The Chemnitz Chamber of Crafts has around 22,000 member companies. In addition to the city of Chemnitz, its territory includes the districts of Central Saxony, Erzgebirge, Vogtland and Zwickau.

Source: www.stern.de