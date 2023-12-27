More than 200,000 shopliftings in England and Wales remain unsolved

Skip to content
More than 200,000 shopliftings in England and Wales have still not been solved after a year. On average, investigations into 560 crimes were closed every day between July 2022 and June 2023 without suspects being identified. That is 57 percent of all reported cases, as the opposition Liberal Democrats announced on Wednesday, citing official figures.

"Once again this Conservative government is completely failing to tackle the growing epidemic of crime," said the party's home affairs spokesman, Alistair Carmichael.

Retailers had recently reported a sharp rise in crime. Several kiosk owners had closed their stores - because they had no money for additional security measures or out of fear of new robberies. Experts blame several reasons for the increase: the increased cost of living, copycat effects through videos on Tiktok and organized gangs with well-planned robberies. The government responded in the fall with a new action plan and ordered a tougher crackdown.

