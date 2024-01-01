New Year's Eve - More than 20 people in hospital with firecracker injuries

Numerous people with firecracker injuries were treated at the Unfallkrankenhaus Berlin (UKB) on New Year's Eve. In the meantime, 22 patients with serious eye injuries, burns and blast injuries to the hands and face have been treated, the hospital announced shortly after 4.00 am on the online platform X (formerly Twitter). The UKB spoke of "dramatic amputation injuries" in some cases.

According to the hospital, it significantly increased its operating capacities on New Year's Eve. "Our team of hand surgeons is already warming up for the surgical marathon that night in several operating theaters," the hospital announced on X on Sunday.

Post UKB

Source: www.stern.de