- More than 100 traineeships in the Ahrtal project

Since the start of the Volunteer Reconstruction Project in the Ahr Valley two years ago, 46 participants have gained experience in the trades. So far, over 100 internships have been completed in approximately 70 trade businesses in the Ahr Valley, as reported during a visit by Minister of Labor Dörte Schall (SPD) in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler. The offer is supplemented by stays in training workshops of the Koblenz Chamber of Crafts.

The project enables young people to learn basic craft skills and get to know various trade professions alongside their social engagement for their home region, Schall said in a statement. Since March 2022, the initiative has been giving people up to the age of 27 the chance to explore a career in the trades. For example, they can try their hand at being a bricklayer, carpenter, tiler, or automotive mechatronics technician.

"Win-win situation"

For the Koblenz Chamber of Crafts, President Kurt Krautscheid emphasized that the trades play a crucial role in the rebuilding of the flood-damaged Ahr Valley and offer attractive career prospects for young talent. "There are 130 training occupations available." Main Managing Director Ralf Hellrich spoke of a "win-win situation". "This benefits young people, the trades, and the region."

The project offers 12 places. Participants receive €470 per month and accommodation. Travel costs are also covered. Initially set for one year, the offer has been extended until December 31, 2024. In 2024, the state will provide around €149,000. The Koblenz Chamber of Crafts will contribute €37,000.

