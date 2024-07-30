More than 100 killed in landslides in India

The monsoon rains in India are currently particularly heavy. The consequences are devastating: In one state, landslides are causing severe devastation. People in the affected villages are being surprised in their homes by the landslides.

At least 106 people have been killed in massive landslides in southern India. Local authorities in the affected state of Kerala announced this. Around 100 people are also missing. Rescuers are on the scene and are searching for survivors under the rubble of destroyed houses, as authorities and local media reported. Some affected areas were initially cut off from the outside world.

The landslides occurred early in the morning in the state of Kerala, when people were sleeping in their homes. The landslides hit villages where hundreds of people live, according to reports. Images showed extensive devastation - destroyed houses, piles of rubble, uprooted trees, vehicles swept away. Heavy monsoon rains had fallen in the region in recent days, softening the earth.

More than 120 injured are being treated in Kerala, according to authorities. The state's health minister, Veena George, announced the construction of a temporary hospital to provide basic care on site and stabilize the injured until they can be transported to other hospitals.

Politicians express their condolences

The army and navy are supporting the helpers in the district of Wayanad, it was said. However, the rain is hindering the rescue teams in their work. For example, rescue from the air is proving difficult due to the bad weather, with helicopters reportedly unable to land. The region is difficult to access, also because an important bridge has been washed away. Sniffer dogs are in use. In addition, it was seen on recordings how rescue teams stretched ropes over fast-flowing, muddy rivers to rescue people.

Heavy rain is forecast for the region in the next 24 hours. Dozens of migrant workers employed on tea, coffee, and cardamom plantations in the area are unreachable, reported the Malayalam Manorama news portal. Mobile networks in the region were initially not working. The area also includes tourist spots. According to media reports, 250 people are trapped in one resort. The landslides hit three places in the state of Kerala, Mepaddi, parts of Mundakkai, and Chooralmala. Further details are not yet known.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on X: "My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones, and my prayers are with the injured." Rescue efforts are underway to help all those affected, he added. Modi also announced a compensation of 200,000 rupees (about 2,200 euros) for the families of the victims and 50,000 rupees for each injured person.

Also victims in Pakistan

Floods and mudslides are annual companions of the monsoon season, which lasts from May to September in India. The rain is vital for plant life and agriculture, but can also repeatedly pose a life-threatening risk to people. "Our country has experienced an alarming increase in landslides in recent years," said opposition politician Rahul Gandhi in parliament. The grandson of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi called for measures against these natural disasters. On Wednesday, he plans to travel to the affected region.

Heavy rainfall also caused fatalities and destruction in neighboring Pakistan. Rescue teams and disaster management authorities on the ground reported that over 20 people have died in several parts of the country since Monday. Thousands of tourists are stranded in the northern mountains of the country, according to a spokesperson from the provincial authority. Rescue teams are en route to free people from now inaccessible villages.

To mitigate the devastating effects of the extreme weather conditions, the EU has promised a total of 2.4 million euros in humanitarian aid to Bangladesh, India, and the Philippines. The money will be used to assist the most affected populations. India and Bangladesh will together receive half of the aid, with the remaining 1.2 million euros earmarked for the Philippines.

The heavy monsoon rains in India have contributed to the increase in extreme weather events, leading to devastating landslides in various regions. The landslides in Kerala have resulted in numerous casualties and missing persons, further highlighting the impact of extreme weather on vulnerable communities.

Read also: