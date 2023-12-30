State Office of Criminal Investigation - More than 1,300 people are missing in Lower Saxony

More than 1,300 people are currently missing in Lower Saxony - including many children and young people. At the end of 2023, the total number of missing persons was 1312 (reporting date: December 14), the State Criminal Police Office of Lower Saxony announced on request. According to the data, 200 of the missing persons are children up to the age of 13, while a further 448 are young people up to the age of 17.

In May, the LKA had reported 1245 missing persons on Missing Children's Day on May 23. However, the number of cases changes on a daily basis, said an LKA spokeswoman. "People are reported missing and, in turn, people return to their usual habitat," she said. It was therefore not possible to make a more precise assessment of the development of the figures.

According to the LKA data, 442 of the adults currently missing are men and 222 are women. Of the missing young people, 179 are female and 269 male. Of the children, 113 boys and 87 girls are missing. Investigators generally assume that missing minors are at risk if their whereabouts are unknown - investigations begin immediately after a missing person is reported. However, the investigators emphasize that many missing children reappear quickly.

According to the LKA, all missing persons cases are stored in the nationwide VERMIUTOT missing persons file. The oldest case listed in this register dates back to 1966, said the LKA spokeswoman from Lower Saxony.

Source: www.stern.de