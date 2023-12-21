Alcohol - More teenage binge drinkers in Saxony again

The number of children and adolescents treated in hospital for alcohol abuse is increasing again in Saxony. 984 girls and boys under the age of 20 were admitted to hospital last year due to alcohol intoxication. This was announced by the State Statistical Office following an evaluation of the hospitals on request.

After a decline in the previous two years, this represents an increase for the first time. In 2021, 916 children and young people were treated in hospitals for alcohol abuse. Before coronavirus, however, the figure was 1266.

"Even if the number of young people affected is still below the pre-corona level, the current increase should be a warning signal for us all," said Christine Enenkel, regional head of the health insurance company DAK Gesundheit in Saxony.

In order to build on the successful development of recent years, prevention efforts must be consistently continued. "That's why our successful "colorful instead of blue" campaign will continue in the coming year," emphasized Enenkel.

With this campaign, which is supported by the Ministry of Social Affairs, DAK has been raising awareness in schools since 2010 about excessive alcohol consumption, in which young people drink to the point of dangerous intoxication within a few hours. The best poster ideas from 12 to 17-year-olds on the subject of binge drinking are sought and rewarded with cash prizes totaling around 12,000 euros.

According to statistics, 200 children and young people under the age of 15 were treated in hospital for binge drinking last year, including 118 girls and 82 boys. Among 15 to 19-year-olds, the gender-specific proportion is reversed: of the 784 people affected, 475 were boys and 309 girls.

