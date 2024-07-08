Fatal accidents - More road deaths in the first half of 2024

The number of traffic fatalities in Berlin during the first half of 2024 has increased compared to the previous year. By the end of June, the Berlin Police counted 25 people who had died. In the first half of 2023, there were 13 fatalities, and by the end of the year there were 33. In previous years, the number ranged from 34 to 56.

Notably, many older people and pedestrians have died this year. Sixteen of the 25 traffic fatalities were seniors. Of the 25 deceased, 11 were pedestrians, 5 were cyclists, 3 were car occupants, 2 were motorcycle riders or passengers, and 4 were using other types of vehicles such as e-scooters, trucks, or buses.

Recently, on the 28th of June, a 74-year-old driver of an electric scooter collided with a sign and was killed. He died on a Sunday in Berlin-Spandau from the accident's consequences.

Today, on a Monday, a motorcycle rider died in a severe traffic accident at the Rathaus. The accident involving a car occurred at noon on Rathausstraße. The fire department posted a photo of a rescue helicopter that landed near the Rathaus on a meadow. This deceased person is not included in the first half of the year's statistics.

The severe traffic accident at the Rathaus on Monday resulted in a fatal motorcycle incident, adding to the growing number of road traffic accidents in Berlin. Police reports indicated that the motorcyclist who died at Rathaus on Monday was not included in the first-half statistics, as the accident occurred later in the year. Witnesses at the scene reported that the motorcyclist had a close encounter with a car before the accident on Rathausstraße, highlighting the need for increased vigilance and care among all road users in Berlin's busy traffic.

