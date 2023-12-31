Weather - More rain in Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland

People in Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland can expect a lot of clouds and heavy rain at times at the start of the new year. According to the German Weather Service in Offenbach on Sunday, it will be cloudy to very cloudy on New Year's Day with isolated showers and temperatures of up to ten degrees. In the night to Tuesday, heavy continuous rain will then begin in places. This will also increase the risk of flooding during the course of the day.

The maximum temperature is eleven degrees. The rainy weather will continue on Wednesday with temperatures of up to twelve degrees. There may also be squalls at higher altitudes. According to the meteorologists, the precipitation will gradually ease on Thursday night.

