German Weather Service - More rain forecast: severe weather warnings in Hesse

It will continue to rain in parts of Hesse this Thursday. In the morning, the German Weather Service (DWD) issued severe weather warnings for some areas in eastern and central Hesse for heavy continuous rain. According to the DWD, up to another 40 liters per square meter could fall there. According to the weather service's forecast, the rain will subside in parts of Hesse from Thursday afternoon, but in some cases not until Friday.

Meanwhile, the flood situation in Hesse has not worsened. According to the Hessian State Agency for Nature Conservation, Environment and Geology (HLNUG), reporting level 3 was not exceeded at any point on Thursday morning. This was briefly the case on Wednesday afternoon, for example on the Lahn at the Marburg gauge. In the morning, this also applied to the upper reaches of the Fulda at times.

At reporting level 1, the waters are full to the brim and smaller banks are flooded. According to the HLNUG definition, reporting level 2 corresponds to a "major flood", which floods properties close to the banks and occasionally causes cellars to overflow. As of reporting level 3, villages are enclosed by floodwater and roads are no longer passable.

Forecast Hesse Map of the HLNUG

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de