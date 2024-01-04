Skip to content
More rain expected: severe weather warnings for Rhineland-Palatinate

Continuous rain is expected to continue in Rhineland-Palatinate until Friday in some areas. On Thursday morning, the German Weather Service (DWD) issued severe weather warnings in the east and north of the state, with a further 25 to 40 liters of rain per square meter possible in congested...

 and  Carmen Simpson
1 min read

The flood situation remains tense. The district of Kusel warned of danger due to rising water levels in the area of the Glan. According to the Rhineland-Palatinate Flood Forecasting Center, the threshold of a ten-year flood was exceeded on Thursday at the Nanzdietschweiler gauge in the western Palatinate.

DWD forecast

