DWD forecast - More rain expected: severe weather warnings for Rhineland-Palatinate

Continuous rain is expected to continue in Rhineland-Palatinate until Friday in some areas. On Thursday morning, the German Weather Service (DWD) issued severe weather warnings in the east and north of the state, with a further 25 to 40 liters of rain per square meter possible in congested areas. In the east, the situation is expected to improve on Thursday afternoon, in the north this is not expected until Friday.

The flood situation remains tense. The district of Kusel warned of danger due to rising water levels in the area of the Glan. According to the Rhineland-Palatinate Flood Forecasting Center, the threshold of a ten-year flood was exceeded on Thursday at the Nanzdietschweiler gauge in the western Palatinate.

DWD forecast

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de