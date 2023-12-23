Riots - More police, judiciary on standby: Berlin prepares for New Year's Eve

Berlin's Governing Mayor Kai Wegner has announced decisive action against riots on New Year's Eve. "We have taken all the necessary precautions to ensure that the rule of law is enforced," the CDU politician told the German Press Agency. "We know that it can be challenging in certain parts of the city. I can only appeal to everyone: Let's celebrate New Year's Eve peacefully with each other, and let's also be exuberant," Wegner said. "But anyone who attacks police and firefighters must expect a very consistent response from the rule of law."

Security situation in Berlin currently tense

The police will have a strong presence in places where riots can be expected. "The judiciary will also be on standby on New Year's Eve to check arrest warrants or initiate follow-up investigations," said the head of government.

"We are aware that the security situation in our city has been even tenser since October 7 than it was before. We know that," said the Governing Mayor, referring to the massacre carried out by terrorists from Hamas and other extremist groups in Israel. "Of course, we are therefore looking at New Year's Eve with great attention. We have made sure that there are enough police forces on the streets of this city. That is a lesson from last year."

Wegner and Interior Senator Spranger want to visit the police

Wegner wants to see the situation for himself: "The Senator for the Interior and I will be out and about in the city together. We will be at the fire department, we will talk to the Berlin police. We will go to police stations and we will also visit the police situation center."

There were riots across Germany at the turn of the year 2022/2023, and they were particularly violent in Berlin. Due to attacks and firecrackers thrown at police officers and emergency services, more than 2,800 police officers in addition to the usual patrol car crews will be on the streets in Berlin next New Year's Eve, according to the plans of the Senate Interior Administration.

Faeser fears new New Year's Eve riots

Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser fears violent riots again on New Year's Eve. "I'm worried that New Year's Eve could once again be a day on which we have to experience blind rage and senseless violence in some cities, for example against police officers or rescue workers," the SPD politician told the Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland (Thursday). At the same time, she expressed concern that the riots could be mixed with riots by radicalized Palestinians.

Source: www.stern.de