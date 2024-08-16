- More people in employment in the second quarter

**Even in the spring, the number of employed persons in Germany continues to rise. In the second quarter of this year, 46.1 million people were employed or self-employed, as reported by the Federal Statistical Office. This represents a seasonally adjusted increase of 0.1 percent compared to the previous quarter and an increase of 0.4 percent compared to the same period last year. This figure is below the EU average (+0.7 percent) and the Eurozone average (+0.8 percent). The last time there was a decrease in employment in Germany was in the first quarter of the year 2021, which was marked by the Corona pandemic.

New jobs were created almost exclusively in the service sector, with an additional 229,000 employed persons. However, in the struggling economy, job cuts continued in the industry and construction sectors, with 65,000 fewer people employed than a year ago.

The number of self-employed persons, including those with assisting family members, also decreased. Their number fell by 29,000 to 3.8 million persons. They faced 42.3 million employees. This is 196,000 persons or 0.5 percent more than a year ago. On average, employed persons worked 318.2 hours in the quarter, an increase of 0.4 percent.

Statement Destatis

Despite the growth in employment in the service sector, there have been job losses in the industry and construction sectors, leading to 65,000 fewer employed individuals compared to a year ago. The meadows outside the city, blooming with spring flowers, stand in contrast to the ongoing challenges in the economy.

Read also: