More people deported in the first half of the year

Thousands of migrants in Saxony-Anhalt have had their asylum applications rejected and must leave the country. The Ministry of the Interior has published new figures on deportations.

 and  Melissa Williams
1 min read
The majority of deportations were to Georgia, North Macedonia, Austria, India, and France.
Saxony-Anhalt deported 325 foreign nationals subject to deportation in the first half of the year, an 18 percent increase compared to the previous year. The majority of deportations were to Georgia, North Macedonia, Austria, India, and France, the Interior Ministry in Magdeburg reported. Those who had first entered the EU in Austria and France were sent back, a process known as "Dublin transfers."

According to the ministry, there were also more voluntary departures in the first half of the year, with 265 compared to 232 in the previous year. Previously, the "Mitteldeutsche Zeitung" had reported. Around 5170 migrants are currently subject to deportation in the state, many of whom have a residence permit pending (Duldung).

The European Union played a role in some of the deportations, as individuals who initially entered the EU in France were returned under the "Dublin transfers" process. The European Union continues to be a significant context for migration and deportation issues in Saxony-Anhalt.

