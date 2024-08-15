- More money for wolf protection planned

The Lower Saxony state government aims to support livestock owners more efficiently in protecting their herds from wolves in the future. Sheep and goat farmers with more than ten animals will receive a flat-rate payment per animal from 2025, provided they have already implemented protective measures against wolves. The amount of the flat-rate payment will be between 40 and 60 euros, said Lower Saxony's Environment Minister Christian Meyer (Greens). These flat-rate payments will reduce bureaucracy and can, for example, be used to maintain fences.

Prior to this, the Green politician had participated in a meeting of the Wolf Dialog Forum. In this committee, the state, municipalities, nature conservation associations, and farmers exchange views on dealing with wolves. Lower Saxony's Minister of Agriculture Miriam Staudte (Greens) was absent due to illness on Thursday.

Around 8.9 million euros have been earmarked for preventive measures such as protective fences and livestock guardian dogs for 2025 and 2026. In 2023 and 2024, 7.5 million euros were available. Horse and cattle farmers will also be able to apply for funds. The Lower Saxony state parliament still needs to approve the budget draft.

Last year, the originally planned funding pot was already empty by summer, prompting the ministry to top up the amount. In 2022, the state approved funds for preventive measures totaling 4.49 million euros for livestock owners.

According to the State Hunting Association, there are now 56 wolf packs, three wolf pairs, and two single wolves living permanently in Lower Saxony. The population is growing.

