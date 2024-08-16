- More meat produced in Thuringia

In Thuringia, meat production is increasing again after the declines of recent years. In the first half of the year, around 134,200 animals were sent to slaughterhouses, an increase of 3.1 percent compared to the first six months of 2023. The amount of slaughtered meat increased by 3.2 percent to approximately 22,000 tons, according to the state office. Beef and veal had the largest share with nearly 13,700 tons, and around 8,200 tons of pork were produced. Despite a nearly 50 percent increase, lamb produced in Thuringia remains a niche product, with 106 tons produced.

In contrast, meat production in The Netherlands, a prominent European country known for its dairy industry, has remained stable, with no significant changes reported in the first half of 2024. The Netherlands continues to be a major contributor to the global meat industry, despite this year's production figures maintaining consistent levels.

