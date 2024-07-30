- More households in Schleswig-Holstein receive housing allowances

In late 2023, 44,055 households in Schleswig-Holstein received rental assistance. This was an increase of 77% compared to the previous year, as reported by the Statistics North office. The increase was mainly due to changes in rental assistance regulations, which expanded the circle of eligible recipients.

The number of households with employed persons receiving rental assistance increased by 72% between 2022 and 2023, to 18,130. For households led by non-employed persons, such as retirees, students, and unemployed individuals, there was an increase of 81%, to 25,925.

Rental assistance is not limited to tenants, but also includes homeowners in financial need. However, the majority of recipients are tenants. On average, the subsidy amounted to 302 euros per month at the end of 2023, which was 106 euros or 54% more than a year earlier.

The report from Statistics North office revealed that the increase in rental assistance recipients was primarily attributed to changes in the regulations. Analyzing the data further, we noticed that the statistics showed a significant increase in rental assistance for households led by non-employed persons.

Read also: