Agriculture - More home slaughtering in Saxony-Anhalt again

The number of domestic slaughters in Saxony-Anhalt rose again in 2022. Last year, 8725 pigs and cattle were processed into meat and sausage in this way, according to recently published data from the State Statistical Office in Halle. According to the data, 7207 pigs were slaughtered for domestic consumption. In 2021, the figure was 6644 and 6931 in the previous year.

This was preceded by a steady decline in the number of pigs slaughtered at home; in 2015, for example, the figure was still well over 10,000. The number of cattle slaughtered at home last year was 1518, slightly below the previous year's figure of 1568, compared to 1505 in 2020.

For home slaughter, the butcher either comes to the livestock owner's farm or the owner brings the animal to the butcher. Meat from a home slaughter may only be consumed at home and may not be sold or given away free of charge.

However, according to the data, home slaughter only accounts for a very small proportion of the total number of animals slaughtered in the country. The number of pigs slaughtered commercially in the country in 2022 was 3.45 million. That was over one million fewer than in 2021.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de