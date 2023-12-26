Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewscattleagrariananimalspigssausagesaxony-anhaltnutritionConsumers

More home slaughtering in Saxony-Anhalt again

The number of domestic slaughters in Saxony-Anhalt rose again in 2022. Last year, 8725 pigs and cattle were processed into meat and sausage in this way, according to recently published data from the State Statistical Office in Halle. According to the data, 7207 pigs were slaughtered for...

 and  Max Becker
1 min read
Two young Wagyu steers standing in a pasture. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Two young Wagyu steers standing in a pasture. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Agriculture - More home slaughtering in Saxony-Anhalt again

The number of domestic slaughters in Saxony-Anhalt rose again in 2022. Last year, 8725 pigs and cattle were processed into meat and sausage in this way, according to recently published data from the State Statistical Office in Halle. According to the data, 7207 pigs were slaughtered for domestic consumption. In 2021, the figure was 6644 and 6931 in the previous year.

This was preceded by a steady decline in the number of pigs slaughtered at home; in 2015, for example, the figure was still well over 10,000. The number of cattle slaughtered at home last year was 1518, slightly below the previous year's figure of 1568, compared to 1505 in 2020.

For home slaughter, the butcher either comes to the livestock owner's farm or the owner brings the animal to the butcher. Meat from a home slaughter may only be consumed at home and may not be sold or given away free of charge.

However, according to the data, home slaughter only accounts for a very small proportion of the total number of animals slaughtered in the country. The number of pigs slaughtered commercially in the country in 2022 was 3.45 million. That was over one million fewer than in 2021.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Raindrops collect on a windshield. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Only a short break in the rain in NRW

The continuous rain takes a short break in NRW, but it doesn't stay completely dry. And showers and thunderstorms will increase again towards the weekend. Meteorologist Nils Damke from the German Weather Service said in Essen on Tuesday that the flood situation on the rivers in the state could...

 and  Mark Rodriguez
Members Public
View of the dam wall of the full Okertal reservoir. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Oker dam full: Braunschweig expects flood wave

The Oker dam in the Harz Mountains has reached its maximum capacity. More water is now being released into the Oker via the overflow of the dam wall, the Braunschweig city administration announced on Tuesday. Instead of 16 cubic meters per second, 30 cubic meters per second are now flowing into...

 and  Yaroslav Smith
Members Public
View of the relief polder in front of the Leda barrage in Leer. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Flood situation in Leer district eases

According to the fire department, the flood situation in the Leer district has eased somewhat. "The safety measures on the dyke worked during the night and were successful," the Leer district fire department announced on Facebook on Tuesday morning. Evacuations were not necessary. The water...

 and  Vladimir Milov
Members Public

Latest

Raindrops collect on a windshield. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Only a short break in the rain in NRW

The continuous rain takes a short break in NRW, but it doesn't stay completely dry. And showers and thunderstorms will increase again towards the weekend. Meteorologist Nils Damke from the German Weather Service said in Essen on Tuesday that the flood situation on the rivers in the state could...

 and  Mark Rodriguez
Members Public
View of the dam wall of the full Okertal reservoir. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Oker dam full: Braunschweig expects flood wave

The Oker dam in the Harz Mountains has reached its maximum capacity. More water is now being released into the Oker via the overflow of the dam wall, the Braunschweig city administration announced on Tuesday. Instead of 16 cubic meters per second, 30 cubic meters per second are now flowing into...

 and  Yaroslav Smith
Members Public