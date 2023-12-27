Berlin - More found animals handed in to the animal shelter again over Christmas

Over the Christmas period, the Berlin animal shelter once again took in more found animals than last year. As the animal welfare organization announced on Wednesday, a total of 23 animals were handed in between 21 and 26 December. That is six more animals than in 2022. 24 animals were taken in around Christmas in 2021, 19 in 2020 and 39 in 2019. A total of 1851 lost and found animals have been handed in so far this year (as of November 14). In 2022, the total was 1769 animals.

Three of the 23 animals handed in this year have already been collected. The others were still waiting for their owners. "In many cases, it is unfortunately not possible to determine whether the animals have escaped, strayed or been deliberately abandoned," said spokesperson Christine Streichan according to the press release. This is because most of the cats and dogs found are not microchipped and registered as required in Berlin. The origin of the animals is therefore not traceable.

It is therefore not known whether the black and white tomcat cowering in a corner in Bayernallee or the approximately three-quarter year old kitten meowing after its finder in Hellersdorf have people who sorely miss them. So far, no one has inquired about them. The association appealed to people to chip and register their own pets.

Founded in 1841, the animal welfare association cares for around 1,300 animals on an area of more than 16 hectares in Falkenberg. The animal shelter is one of the largest in Europe.

Source: www.stern.de