More expensive flying: Wissing defends higher ticket tax

The kerosene tax is not coming - but flying will still become more expensive. Transport Minister Volker Wissing of the FDP is relying on an already established mechanism to increase tax revenue.

Federal Transport Minister Volker Wissing has defended the German government's plans for a higher ticket tax on passenger flights against criticism. "We must avoid anything that unilaterally affects our aviation industry and restricts its international competitiveness," the FDP politician told the Handelsblatt newspaper.

It was announced on Tuesday that the coalition government intends to raise the ticket tax on passenger flights due to the budget crisis. This affects all passenger flights departing from German airports. Plans for a kerosene tax on domestic air traffic are therefore off the table again.

"The kerosene tax, on the other hand, would have favoured fuel tourism and would also have made it more difficult for us to decarbonize air traffic because it can be easily circumvented," said Wissing. Airlines could simply fill up with untaxed kerosene at their foreign hubs. "That's why I have advocated a European aviation levy from the outset."

Costs are already being passed on to passengers

The ticket tax introduced by the black-yellow government in 2011 generated almost 1.2 billion euros in revenue for the state last year. Depending on the final destination of the flight, between 12.73 euros and 58.06 euros per ticket are due, which providers generally pass on to passengers.

The German government now wants to generate additional revenue from the tax in an amount that compensates for the waiver of the national kerosene tax. A government spokesperson spoke of up to 580 million euros per year. That would be an increase of around 50 percent on previous revenues.

Wissing also defended the phasing out of subsidies for electric cars in the interview. "It was always clear to us that the environmental bonus could not be paid in the long term," explained the minister. "Such bonuses will be integrated into the price at some point and are not a permanent solution." Rather, politicians must provide incentives so that the car industry produces cheaper vehicles.

Source: www.stern.de

