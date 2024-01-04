Environmental Agency - More environmental zones possible with new pollutant limits

The introduction of low emission zones could soon be discussed again in the major cities in Saxony. René Herold, Head of the Environmental Agency in Dresden, told the German Press Agency that air hygiene analyses must show whether an environmental zone is needed if the European Union tightens the limit values for pollutants. As a rule, only vehicles that meet certain emission standards are allowed to drive in environmental zones. This is intended to reduce pollutant emissions caused by traffic.

Negotiators from the European Parliament and the EU member states agreed on the new Euro 7 emissions standard in Brussels in December. According to this standard, limit values for brake and tire abrasion are to be introduced for the first time. The EU states and the European Parliament still have to formally approve the agreement. According to the Parliament, the rules will apply to cars and vans 30 months after their entry into force and to buses and trucks 48 months after this date.

Until now, Dresden, like Chemnitz, had managed without an environmental zone. With a package of measures, the limit values have been complied with in the state capital since 2017, even at the most polluted measuring point, said Herold. This means that there is no justification for setting up a low emission zone. According to the city of Chemnitz, a low emission zone is also not necessary as long as the limit values for air pollutants are not tightened.

Leipzig alone has had the only low emission zone in Saxony since March 2011. It covers around two thirds of the city and is a success in the view of the Ministry of the Environment in Dresden. According to a ministry spokesperson, pollution from combustion particles has been significantly reduced there. The amount of fine dust particles between 30 and 200 nanometers in size has fallen by around three quarters in six years and that of soot particles by around two thirds. However, the reduction in nitrogen dioxide pollution has fallen short of expectations, it said.

Reports that the city of Leipzig intends to abolish the low emission zone again, similar to other cities, have been rejected by the administration. This is not currently planned, it said. However, the effectiveness of the low emission zone is currently being investigated. In 2020, 8400 violations of the driving ban were reported.

Deutsche Umwelthilfe (DUH) sees low emission zones as a means by which cities can comply with stricter guideline values. DUH drew attention to itself when it enforced diesel driving bans in a number of cities through the courts. "The issue of low emission zones is not over," said Dorothee Saar, Head of Traffic and Air Pollution Control at DUH. Even if the aim is for local authorities to become climate-neutral, environmental zones could be used to keep certain areas free of emissions from traffic.

