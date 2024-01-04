More deaths in Russian attacks in Ukraine - warning of ammunition shortage

Local governor Andriy Raikovych announced on Telegram that one person had been killed and eight injured in a rocket attack on an industrial plant in the central region of Kirovograd. The Ukrainian energy supplier Ukrenergo stated that households and the railroad had been cut off from the power supply due to the damage to high-voltage power lines.

In the southern region of Kherson, a 61-year-old resident of the town of Stanislav died as a result of a Russian attack, according to regional governor Olexander Prokudin. According to the governor of the Donetsk region, Vadym Filashkin, one person was killed and one injured in a Russian attack in Katerynivka.

The Ukrainian Interior Ministry also announced on Telegram on Thursday that one person had been killed and three others injured in Russian attacks in Donetsk the previous evening. Residential buildings, a power line and a gas pipeline were damaged.

The Donetsk region is currently one of the main combat zones in the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine. The Russian army is repeatedly firing on energy infrastructure, but experts believe that Tuesday's heavy attacks on the capital Kiev and the surrounding area as well as the eastern Ukrainian region of Kharkiv were primarily aimed at armaments factories.

The Ukrainian General Najew warned of an acute shortage of ammunition for the Ukrainian air defense. The ammunition for Ukraine's mobile air defense systems is sufficient "to withstand the next heavy attacks", Nayev told the AFP news agency during a visit to troops near Kiev. In the medium and long term, however, his country "naturally needs the help of Western countries to replenish its missile stocks". This is "primarily about more ammunition".

"Of course we would like to have more missiles for the Patriots and the systems themselves," said the commander responsible for the mobile air defense units in the capital Kiev and in the north of Ukraine, referring to US Patriot defense systems. This is because the Russian army wants to "really exhaust the air defense system".

From Kiev's point of view, the massive wave of Russian attacks on Ukraine at the turn of the year demonstrated the urgency of more Western deliveries of air defense systems, combat drones and medium-range missiles. German defense politicians from the ranks of the CDU/CSU, but also from the Greens and FDP are also pushing for further support measures for Ukraine, such as the delivery of German Taurus missiles.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had announced that he would step up attacks on military targets in Ukraine in response to a Ukrainian attack on the Russian city of Belgorod on Saturday, in which 25 people were killed and around a hundred more injured.

In response, the school vacations in the city of Belgorod and several other districts in the region of the same name were extended until January 19, as Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov announced on Telegram.

