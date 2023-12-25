Internet - More cyber attacks in Saxony-Anhalt once again

The State Office of Criminal Investigation has once again recorded an increase in cyber attacks this year. By December, 94 attacks on official state institutions and companies had been registered by the police, the LKA announced in response to an inquiry. In the area of cybercrime, the number of cases registered by the police doubled from 2018 to 2022. A further increase is already forecast for this year.

In April, a hacker attack paralyzed the websites of ministries in several federal states. These included websites in Saxony-Anhalt. At the time, Digital Minister Lydia Hüskens (FDP) spoke of a coordinated attack. According to the LKA, there were repeated attacks on the state's IT infrastructure over the course of the year. In some cases, this had led to temporary disruptions to the systems. However, these attacks differed from those on the state portal in terms of the type and nature of the attack. Due to ongoing investigations, the investigators did not wish to comment on the perpetrators of the attacks.

According to the State Office of Criminal Investigation, a professionalization can be observed in the execution of cyber attacks. The increasing networking and digitalization of the economy, administration and society is increasing the opportunities for attacks on the digital infrastructure in Saxony-Anhalt. Investigators assume a high number of unreported attacks throughout Germany.

Source: www.stern.de