Trade - More consumer complaints about doorstep selling

The consumer advice centers are calling for better protection against doorstep selling, including fiber optic connections and energy offers. According to their own information, they recorded a total of over 5,400 complaints from January to October - an increase of more than 20 percent compared to the same period last year.

The head of the federal association, Ramona Pop, told the German Press Agency that consumers were being taken by surprise in their own homes. "In some cases, contracts are then foisted on them that they would hardly have concluded under other circumstances."

Pop emphasized: "We need better protection against such harassment and contract traps." It is important that door-to-door visits are only permitted with the consumer's prior consent - as is the case with telephone advertising. The withdrawal period for doorstep contracts should also be extended from 14 to 30 days.

According to the data, from January to October, 35% of complaints to consumer advice centers about doorstep selling related to landline telephony and internet offers. This was followed by electricity with 13 percent and mobile phone offers with 6 percent. The sharpest increase in complaints was for mobile telephony - followed by renewable energy and landline offers.

Source: www.stern.de