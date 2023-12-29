Ministry of the Interior - More anti-Semitic crimes: Number likely to rise

The number of anti-Semitic crimes in Baden-Württemberg is very likely to rise this year. According to the Ministry of the Interior, 184 anti-Semitic crimes were registered in the first nine months alone, which is slightly more than in the first three quarters of the previous year (175). According to the Ministry, the number is likely to rise significantly, as the statistics do not yet include the protests following the massacre by the Islamist Hamas in Israel on October 7. An increase in anti-Semitic crimes is becoming apparent in Baden-Württemberg, the ministry said in response to an inquiry.

"Jews' sense of security has been shaken for a long time", said State Interior Minister Thomas Strobl (CDU) against the backdrop of the war against Hamas and the demonstrations against Israel.

The catalog of anti-Semitic offences includes incitement to hatred as well as insults or the so-called use of symbols of unconstitutional organizations, usually the wearing of a swastika. According to the Ministry of the Interior, the focus in the past year was on damaging or removing flags of the State of Israel, which were hoisted on town halls as a sign of solidarity, for example. Damage to property in the form of graffiti with sometimes inciting content was also part of this area. "Physical assaults and direct confrontations are still rare," the Ministry of the Interior added.

Source: www.stern.de