More and more supermarkets introduce "quiet hour"

More and more supermarkets in Germany are introducing so-called quiet hours to enable people with autism and more sensitive people to shop more quietly. At certain times of the day, the lights are dimmed, the music is turned off and the beeps at the tills are turned down. The idea for the "quiet hour" originated in New Zealand, and there are now offshoots in Baden-Württemberg, Lower Saxony and Hesse. There is not yet a nationwide offer.

"Demand and customer approval will determine whether such an offer will become established nationwide," explained Stefan Genth, Managing Director of the German Retail Association. The feedback from customers has been good so far, which is why the offer has grown.

The German Autism Association welcomed the stores' initiative. Dimming the lights and turning off the music costs the supermarkets nothing, said association spokesperson Fabian Diekmann. But it would help the people affected. "You rarely get points on your karma account that easily."

It won't work through coercion. Shopping is particularly stressful in the run-up to Christmas. Being able to go shopping without having to worry about sensory overload is particularly important for autistic people. "Otherwise, they run the risk of drifting into isolation and loneliness."

According to the association, autism is a complex and multifaceted neurological developmental disorder. There are no statistics on its prevalence in Germany. However, it is assumed that between 600,000 and 800,000 people are affected.

