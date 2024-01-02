More and more people lack the money for adequate heating

Skip to content
According to their own estimates, people in Baden-Württemberg increasingly lack the money to adequately heat their homes in winter. This was reported by the State Statistical Office on Tuesday with reference to the results of the European Community Statistics on Income and Living Conditions (EU-SILC). According to the report, around 633,000 people were living in the southwest in 2022 who, for financial reasons, had temperatures in their homes that were below their personal comfort level. This corresponds to 5.7 percent of the total population - compared to 2.4 percent in the previous year. The figure has thus more than doubled compared to 2021 and has also risen more sharply than the national figure.

Whether the temperatures in the respective home were considered sufficient or not was at the discretion of the households surveyed, the report continued. The EU-SILC statistics are reportedly the main official source of data for measuring the risk of poverty and living conditions in Germany and the EU member states. The survey has been in existence since 2005.

