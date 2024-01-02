Internet - More administrative procedures possible online: to-do list still long

Mecklenburg-Vorpommern is still making slow progress in the digitalization of administration and the associated online services for citizens and businesses. According to the responsible Ministry of the Interior, the number of administrative services that can be used from a home computer or smartphone doubled from 240 to 471 last year, but the actual target is still a long way off.

The nationwide general catalog reportedly lists around 6,500 processes that are to be made possible online. Around 4,000 of these are the responsibility of the state and local authorities. The so-called "Online Access Act" (OZG) of the federal government originally set a deadline for implementation by the end of 2022. However, none of the federal states met the deadline. In its annual reports, the Mecklenburg-Vorpommern State Court of Auditors had repeatedly complained about delays in implementing the law and urged the state and local authorities to move more quickly.

Christian Pegel (SPD), Minister of the Interior and Digitization, praised the growth in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern within a year as positive. In November alone, 110 new services were integrated into the state portal, which provides centralized access to services such as registering for second home tax or applying for a university place. Birth, marriage and death certificates can already be applied for online. The development shows: "We are on the right track with the digitalization of our administrative services," said the minister confidently in a press release distributed in Schwerin.

The state portal www.mv-serviceportal.de, which has been available since 2019, is also becoming increasingly popular. The number of registered user accounts now stands at 44,200, explained Pegel. But even without an account, citizens can search for online services in various categories. These are available on the portal from 23 state authorities, 6 districts, 114 local authorities, 5 chambers of commerce, 3 special-purpose associations and 21 federal and other authorities. The processes could be completed entirely online. This included submitting applications and, if necessary, payment and proof of identity.

However, Pegel pointed out that the MV user account would be replaced by the so-called BundID. "This can already be used on our service portal. And well before the federal government's obligation comes into force," the minister emphasized. The eGovernment Act, which is currently still being discussed in the state parliament, should help to make online administrative processes even more secure and convenient.

